Police respond to high school, middle school campus in North Haven after threat

Police have responded to the campus of the high school and middle school in North Haven after a threat.

Police said school staff issued a shelter-in-place after being notified of concerning comments of a threat of violence at the school.

Authorities said they received a complaint that revolved around a witness who claimed they overheard a high school make a call asking a person to come to the school, possibly with a firearm.

Because of this, staff at the school activated a shelter in place until the police department arrived and investigated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no threat to students or staff. The investigation remains ongoing.