6 Shot in Mass., Some With Serious Injuries, Police Say; No Arrests Made

Some of the six individuals who were shot have serious, life-threatening injuries, though police did not say how many

By Shauna Golden

NBC10 Boston

A shooting has left six men injured in Lynn, Massachusetts, Saturday evening, according to police. No arrests have yet been announced.

Lynn police were called to the shooting around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Quincy Terrace and Washington Street. Some of the six individuals who were shot have serious, life-threatening injuries, though police did not say how many.

Four of the men were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The other two were transported to North Shore Medical Center.

The suspects are still at large, according to police.

Police did not immediately give any further details about the shooting, including the circumstances they believe led to it.

