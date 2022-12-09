new haven

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shepard Street Shooting in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Shepard Street in New Haven Friday afternoon, according to police.

Both victims were shot multiple times, police said. The victims were rushed to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other victim, who is from New Haven, is in stable condition. That person is known to police, according to Chief Karl Jacobson.

He said the victim who died is not from the area.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

