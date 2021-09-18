Police Respond to Water Emergency at Rocky Neck State Park

EnCon Police are actively responding to a water emergency at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic this evening.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they're responding to the park, along with local police and emergency crews.

Authorities said a person was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.