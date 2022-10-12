Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police

Multiple police agencies are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation.

State troopers said that an officer has been involved in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There's a very large police presence in the area.

State Police say they’ve been called in to help Bristol Police with the investigation. Still waiting to hear how many people were hurt and how they are doing. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/SU4L8Sad8V — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) October 13, 2022

Lifestar said they responded to the scene, but no one was transported by helicopter.

A person that lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec, of Bristol, said.

“It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here," he continued.

