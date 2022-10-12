Bristol

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police

NBC Connecticut

Multiple police agencies are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation.

NBC Connecticut
Police are seen in the area of Redstone Hill Road and Emmett Street in Bristol.

State troopers said that an officer has been involved in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There's a very large police presence in the area.

Lifestar said they responded to the scene, but no one was transported by helicopter.

A person that lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec, of Bristol, said.

“It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here," he continued.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

