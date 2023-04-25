Police Responding to Reports of Goat and Pony on I-291 in South Windsor

Police and animal control are responding to Interstate 291 in South Windsor after receiving reports of a goat and a pony walking on a ramp.

State police said they responded to the exit 4 off-ramp in South Windsor at 2:38 p.m. and South Windsor police and the South Windsor animal control officer are also responding.

No additional information was immediately available.

