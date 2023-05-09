Manchester

Police Responding to Serious Crash in Manchester

Manchester Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have responded to a serious crash in Manchester.

The crash is on Wetherell Street and the road is closed between Bidwell Street and Cougar Drive, according to police.

The Metro Traffic Services Reconstruction team has responded and police expect crews to be at the scene for a while.

Manchester
