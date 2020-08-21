Police Responding to Shooting Find Large Party in Hamden

Hamden police responded to a shooting on Thursday night and said they found more than 100 people attending a party.

Police said they responded to Warner Street around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of someone being shot and found a party as well as several people carrying the victim to a motor vehicle.

Hamden Fire Rescue treated the victim, who was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Hamden police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052.