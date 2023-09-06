Police responding to shooting on Park Street in Hartford

Police have responded to a shooting in Hartford.
It happened at 206 Park St. according to police. The victim was outside a store and the gunshots came from a vehicle, police said. They believe the victim was targeted.
Investigators have blocked off part of the street with police tape.
No additional information was immediately available.
