Main Street in Downtown Norwich Closed After Double Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Norwich Thursday that sent two people to the hospital and streets are closed.

There was a shooting around 11:30 a.m. at the traffic circle in the area of Franklin and Main streets, police said, and two victims were transported to Backus Hospital.

Police said this appears to have been a targeted attack and one person was taken into custody at Oak Street. It’s not clear if anyone else was involved.

Parts of Main Street and Franklin street are closed. The courthouse was locked down at one point, but the lockdown has been lifted.

Police said they are investigating.

The community manager of Foundry 66, on Franklin Street, sent out a security alert, telling people in the building at Foundry 66 to remain inside and for people who are not there not to attempt to access the facility.

“There is an active security issue outside and we need to remain indoors until it is resolved. The police are on Franklin Street and it is shut down at Boswell and the rotary. As soon as we have word from the police, we will send another email,” the security alert said.