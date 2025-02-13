Woman injured when she was hit by intoxicated driver in Wallingford: police

A woman was injured when she was hit by an intoxicated driver in Wallingford on Friday, according to police, and they have arrested a suspect.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado while she was crossing Center Street.

They said the driver, a 64-year-old Wallingford man, showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol and they learned that he had consumed alcohol at a local restaurant near where the woman was struck.

The woman who was injured had three cracked vertebrae, eight broken ribs and a concussion, police said.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with unsafe tires and more.

The Wallingford Police Traffic Division is investigating.