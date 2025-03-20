Newington

Police searching for driver they say intentionally hit officer in Newington

Police are looking for the driver who they said intentionally hit a Newington police officer on Wednesday night, then left the scene.

Around 9:30 p.m., Newington police officers saw a vehicle that has been failing to stop for officers multiple times over the last several days as it got into the drive-through at the Chick-fil-A at 3240 Berlin Turnpike, police said.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver intentionally drove toward a Newington Police Officer and hit the officer, then left the scene, according to police.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries.

