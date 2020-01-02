Police Say Child in Video Is Not Missing Ansonia Baby

What to Know One-year-old Vanessa Morales has been missing since Dec. 2.

Police have been searching for her since finding her mother dead in their Ansonia home.

Police said the father of the baby and boyfriend of the mother is suspected, but he has not been charged.

Ansonia police continue to search for 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, who has been missing since Dec. 2, and they said Thursday that a child spotted in surveillance video from Bridgeport Hospital resembled the missing child but is not her.

One-year-old Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Dec. 2 after her 43-year-old mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in her Myrtle Avenue home in Ansonia during a welfare check. Holloway’s death has been ruled a homicide.

SEARCH BEGINS FOR VANESSA MORALES, AMBER ALERT ISSUED

With no sign of Vanessa in the home, police initially issued a Silver Alert for herm then later issued an Amber Alert, which remains active.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Bridgeport Police contacted Ansonia Police about a possible sighting of Vanessa Morales at Bridgeport Hospital and Ansonia Detectives responded to the hospital and reviewed surveillance video that showed a girl who resembled Vanessa Morales with several other people.

Police said detectives were able to identify and contact the people in the video and the child was not Vanessa Morales.

The Ansonia Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of Christine Holloway and the disappearance of Vanessa Holloway.

POLICE ID SUSPECT, BUT HE HASN'T BEEN CHARGED

Authorities said 43-year-old Jose Morales, of New Haven, is suspected in the homicide and the disappearance of the baby, but has not been charged in connection.

Authorities said he is Vanessa’s father and was dating Christine.

PHOTOS OF ITEMS CONNECTED TO VANESSA MORALES

Police previously released photos of items that Holloway used to care for her daughter that police have been unable to locate during their investigation. They believe these items might be with Vanessa, or might have been discarded.

SUBMIT A TIP

Ansonia police said they are following up on all information and leads received and encourage people to report any information they have regarding the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 203-503-5555, the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.