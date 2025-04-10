Police say they found vehicle involved in East Haven hit-and-run

Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in East Haven that sent a pedestrian to the hospital and they said they have found the vehicle that hit the victim.

The person was struck on Foxon Road, near Mill Street, on Tuesday night and remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

After the crash, East Haven police said they were looking for a silver Nissan SUV that left the scene and headed west on Foxon Road toward New Haven.

On Thursday, they thanked the community and business owners for their help as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 203-468-3820.