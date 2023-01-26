Police Say They Found Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in East Hartford

East Hartford police said they have found the vehicle involved in the crash last week that killed a 70-year-old man and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

George Tette-Quarshire, 70, was struck at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said.

Officers found him lying in the intersection, suffering from severe injuries.

The East Hartford Fire Department began treating Tette-Quarshire and he was brought to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they were looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016, with damage to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle.

On Thursday, police said they found the vehicle and they have identified the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation.