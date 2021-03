Police have issued a silver alert for a 91-year-old woman missing from Shelton.

Luise Lichtenberg was reported missing Tuesday morning.

She was last seen wearing a gray, puffy coat and a tan hat.

Lichtenberg walks with a cane, police said.

Anyone who may have seen her should call Shelton police at (203) 924-1544.