Police Search for Bolton Man as Search Continues for Guns

State police are searching for a Bolton man and said they seized several guns during a search of his home.

On Thursday, state troopers, as well as special agents from the FBI New Haven office, went to the home of Michael Gramegna on Shoddy Mill Road in Bolton with to serve a search warrant that was issued after he was arrested on a violation of a protective order charge, police said.

As a condition of his release, Gramegna was supposed to surrender 21 firearms registered to him, but none of the weapons were surrendered, according to state police.

The Troopers and FBI agents searched the property and seized a Bauer .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a magazine, with four .25 caliber rounds, a Ruger magazine with ammunition, a black magazine and box of Remington ammunition, 250 12-Gauge Herter’s shotgun shells, three .22 caliber ammunition rounds, 44 .22 caliber ammunition rounds, one large caliber (suspected .50 caliber) ammunition round with belt links, and 12 .22 caliber rounds found throughout Gramegna’s residence.

Police said they found 15 firearms located off site, including one that they said was stolen, and several of the firearms seized weren’t registered.

State Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Gramegna and they are asked for the public’s help to find him.

They said they responded to Powder Ridge in Middlefield in an attempt to find him.

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-6500.

If you see Gramegna, call 911.

Earlier this month, police arrested Gramegna and said he was accused of being in possession of multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

A state police K9s specially trained to detect firearms and ammunition helped make a weapons arrest in Bolton.