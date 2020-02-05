Police Search for Children Accused of Hitting Cromwell Officer With Stolen Car

Police are looking for juveniles, possibly as young as 10 and 12 years old, who they say stole a car, then shoplifted at Walmart in Cromwell and hit a police officer with an open door of the vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart at 161 Berlin Road just before 10 a.m. and were told that two juveniles had stolen items from the store and their car was parked on the side of the building.

The two officers then approached a light-colored Ford Explorer and spoke with the people inside through the front passenger door, which was open.

As the officers were trying to obtain information from the juveniles, the driver backed up, accelerated and hit an officer, throwing him to the ground, police said.

The driver then kept going, sped through the parking lot and onto Route 372, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the passenger they are looking for appeared to be between 10 and 14, has shoulder length hair and was around 4-feet-8.

The driver appeared to be between 12 and 16 years old, with a “lowcut” hair style and was around 5-feet-four.

Police said the vehicle the juveniles were in has dealer plate, DD2977, which had been reported stolen in January.

Anyone who can help Cromwell Police locate the juveniles is asked to call contact Detective Jones or Detective Pietraroia at 860-635-7855 or 860-635-7854.