Police Search for Dog That Bit New Canaan Boy

New Canaan police are searching for dog that bit a 12-year-old New Canaan boy.

Police said the boy will need a series of rabies vaccines if they cannot find the dog soon and confirm it was up to date on rabies vaccinations.

The boy was bitten in the Kiwanis Park area around 6:30 p.m. Monday by one of two dogs that were leashed, police said.

The dog that bit the boy was a medium-sized black mix and the other dog was medium-size and gray and black.

A middle-aged woman with light colored hair was walking the dogs, according to police.

Animal control is asking that the owner of the dogs to come forward. If anyone has information, police ask them to come forward quickly and call Animal Control at 203-594-3510.

