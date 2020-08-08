Naugatuck

Police Search for Driver Accused of Crashing into Utility Pole, Fleeing in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Department

Police are investigating a crash in Naugatuck that brought down a utility pole and live wires and officers are searching for the driver who they said fled the scene.

Investigators said a 2006 Kia Spectra was traveling northbound on Spring Street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole around 2 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and authorities are currently working to apprehend him or her, according to police.

As a result of the crash, the utility pole and live wires are blocking Spring Street near Mallane Lane, police said. Residents are urged to avoid the area and to utilize posted detour signs.

"The public should expect this closure and restoration will take throughout the weekend due to the already existing backlog of utility work," Naugatuck police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.

