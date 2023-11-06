new haven

Police search for driver who fled from New Haven crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled from a crash in New Haven over the weekend.

Dispatchers said there was a crash in the area of Townsend Avenue and Irvington Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle flipped over in the crash and a driver reportedly fled from the scene.

Investigators have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

