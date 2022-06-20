Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver That Injured Girl in Torrington

Torrington police are looking for the driver who hit a 12-year old girl riding her bike Sunday night.

It happened while the girl was crossing Highland Avenue with some of her friends around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

She was alert and conscious at the scene and complained of injuries to her head and her knee. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for a broken leg Monday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a man standing next to the girl shortly after the incident but he left the scene before police arrived. It is not clear if he was connected to the crash. Police do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash, including surveillance video, is asked to contact Torrington Police Dispatch or Officer Simpson at (860) 489-2090.