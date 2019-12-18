Police Search for Man in Connection With Shots Fired Incidents in Waterbury

Waterbury police are searching for a man in connection with two separate incidents where shots were fired earlier this month.

Officers said they have warrants and are looking for 26-year-old Edwin Guadalupe, of Waterbury.

Police were called were called to two separate shootings near Walnut Street on December 9.

Authorities responded to the first incident on Walnut Street around 7 p.m. after getting a report of someone shooting in the street. Officials said video showed a man standing on the corner of North Walnut Street and Walnut Street pointing a gun towards East Farms Street while he discharged several shots.

Less than two hours later, officers responded to the second incident. Police said around 8:43 p.m., someone in the area complained that their vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators said they learned that during an argument involving several people near Walnut Street and East Farms Street, someone took out a gun and began shooting.

The complainant then got into a car and fled the area. Later the complainant discovered the vehicle was hit with gunfire while driving away, authorities added.

Detectives identified Guadalupe as a suspect in both of the shootings. They applied for and were granted arrest warrants for his role in the incidents, police said.

The arrest warrants are for charges including criminal attempt at assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, authorities added.

Anyone with information on Guadalupe's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (203) 574-6941. You can also call Waterbury Police dispatch at (203) 574-6911 or 9111.

Authorities said anyone who comes into contact with Guadalupe should use caution and not approach him or make contact with him. The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered and Guadalupe should be considered armed and dangerous.