Police are searching for a missing 89-year-old woman from Stamford.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jill Wilds on Christmas Eve.

She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

There is no clothing description, but Wilds may be driving a gray Honda Acclaim with Connecticut license plate JSW2.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Wilds is asked to call State Police Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.