north branford

Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect

North Branford Police

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat and fled on foot before officers arrived.

Investigators said the man handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. No weapon was displayed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police in East Haven, Branford, Guilford and troopers from Connecticut State Police helped North Branford during the investigation and while attempting to find the suspect.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man responsible for the bank robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information that can assist the North Branford Police Department with their investigation is asked to call (203) 484-2703 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 484-2201.

Local

Groton 51 mins ago

Suspicious Package Closes Shopping Plaza in Groton

Hartford 2 hours ago

Hundreds Impacted by Breast Cancer Participate in ‘More Than Pink Walk' in Hartford

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This article tagged under:

north branford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us