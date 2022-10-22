Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat and fled on foot before officers arrived.

Investigators said the man handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. No weapon was displayed.

Police in East Haven, Branford, Guilford and troopers from Connecticut State Police helped North Branford during the investigation and while attempting to find the suspect.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man responsible for the bank robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information that can assist the North Branford Police Department with their investigation is asked to call (203) 484-2703 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 484-2201.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.