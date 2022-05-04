Police Search for People Who Stole Jeep With Baby Inside in Meriden

Meriden police are searching for whoever stole a Jeep with a baby girl inside, asleep in a car seat, on Saturday night. The baby girl was found, and she was not hurt, police said.

Officers responded to a bank at 852 E. Main Street in Meriden at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday after a silver 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an 8-month-old baby girl inside was stolen, police said.

No information was available on which direction the vehicle was heading.

Then an officer traveling on E. Main Street near Interstate 91 saw a silver SUV in the breakdown lane on the northbound side with its hazards on and found the baby sleeping in her car seat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The child, who was asleep during the incident, was not hurt and was reunited with her family.

Police said a perimeter was set up and the Middletown Police Department responded with a K-9 and drone unit, but the suspects were not found.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information about it is asked to contact the Meriden Police. Officer Golebiewski can be reached at 203-630-6201, or zgolebiewski@meridenct.gov.