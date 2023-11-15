Police search for person who crashed vehicle near Hamden restaurant

Police are searching for the person who crashed a vehicle near a restaurant in Hamden early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Whitney Avenue around 3:15 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said a vehicle crashed near the Route Ten Restaurant. Nobody was found inside of the vehicle.

At this time, police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.