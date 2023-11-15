Hamden

Police search for person who crashed vehicle near Hamden restaurant

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

Police are searching for the person who crashed a vehicle near a restaurant in Hamden early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Whitney Avenue around 3:15 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said a vehicle crashed near the Route Ten Restaurant. Nobody was found inside of the vehicle.

At this time, police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us