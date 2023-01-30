Police Search for Purse Snatcher Who Knocked Woman Down in Southington

A 71-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and her purse was stolen outside Walmart in Southington Monday morning and police are trying to figure out who robbed her.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart at 235 Queen St. to investigate and the victim said she was walking in the parking lot, toward Walmart, when a person got out from the passenger side of a Nissan Altima and ripped her purse off her, knocking her to the ground, police said.

She got up, went to the car and was almost knocked down again, police said.

Police said the car the purse snatcher was in, a white Nissan Altima with Rhode Island registration 1EC523, was stolen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Southington officers saw the vehicle going north on Queen Street and then get onto Interstate 84 West. They followed the car onto I-84 and tried to stop the it but ended the pursuit when the driver sped up and showed no signs of stopping, police said.

The victim reported minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Police said the woman's purse was stolen around 10 a.m. and found in New Haven around 11:15 a.m.

Anyone who saw the vehicle is asked to call the Southington Police (860-621-0101) or 911.