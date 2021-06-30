New Britain

Police Search For Suspects After Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Britain

New Britain police are looking for two suspects responsible for a hit-and-run that left a jogger dead Tuesday night.

Officers responded to East Street at Belden Street around 7 p.m.

They said an Audi stolen out of Hartford hit a 53-year-old man who had been running on the sidewalk. The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Two people who were in the SUV took off on foot, according to police. The two suspects were seen on surveillance cameras and police are asking the public help identify them.

Police said both suspects appeared to be in their mid-to-late teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Blackmore at the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3131 or call the anonymous tip line at (860) 826-3199.

