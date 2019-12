State police are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing in Bozrah.

Steven Hasselbacher, 31, got into an altercation on Sunday and stabbed an unidentified victim, severely injuring him, according to police.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, threatening, and violation of a protective order.

Police are warning people not to approach Hasselbacher.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call State Police Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.