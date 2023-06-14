Police search for suspect in Southington gas station armed robbery

Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing money from a Southington gas station during an armed robbery on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike around 11 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

The store's clerk told police that a man entered the store and asked to use the bathroom. When he returned, the clerk said he pointed a gun at him, threw a garbage bag toward him and demanded money from the register.

According to police, the clerk handed over the entire cash register drawer, which is believed to have had between $1,500 and $1,800 in cash.

The man was reportedly wearing a black puffy coat, dark pants, white sneakers and a mask.

With help from Cheshire Police and Connecticut State Police, Southington police searched the area, but could not find the man. Officers were able to track his movements and are currently working on getting additional evidence to identify the suspect.

Evidence from the scene and video of the incident have been collected by police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Tillotson at ATillotson@southingtonpolice.org or the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1667.