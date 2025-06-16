Police search for suspect who scrawled antisemitic graffiti on Naugatuck sidewalk

Naugatuck police are looking to identify a person seen scrawling antisemitic graffiti on a sidewalk.

It happened June 10 on Rubbery Avenue, according to police.

A surveillance camera captured the person carving the graffiti in two sections of freshly-poured concrete before it had dried.

The sidewalk will have to be redone at a cost of about $2,500, according to police.

They are hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the video.