Police search for suspect who scrawled antisemitic graffiti on Naugatuck sidewalk

Naugatuck police are looking to identify a person seen scrawling antisemitic graffiti on a sidewalk.
It happened June 10 on Rubbery Avenue, according to police.
A surveillance camera captured the person carving the graffiti in two sections of freshly-poured concrete before it had dried.
The sidewalk will have to be redone at a cost of about $2,500, according to police.
They are hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the video.