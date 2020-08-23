Police Search For Woman Missing From Bristol Group Home

Police are searching for a woman missing from a group home in Bristol.

Christina Williams, 31, has been missing from the group home on Woodland Street since Friday, according to police.

Williams often runs away from the facility, police said.

She is in need of her medications.

Williams is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.