Glastonbury

Police search for woman reported missing from Glastonbury

Connecticut State Police

Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from Glastonbury on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Glastonbury Boathouse on Welles Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a missing woman.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The missing woman has been identified as 72-year-old Mary Colasanto. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored top.

Colasanto has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, members of the Glastonbury Police Department Patrol and Investigations Divisions, Connecticut State Police K9 teams, CREST and the Hartford Dive Teams checked the area for Colasanto.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Famularo at (860) 633-8301.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us