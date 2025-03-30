Police search for woman reported missing from Glastonbury

Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from Glastonbury on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Glastonbury Boathouse on Welles Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a missing woman.

The missing woman has been identified as 72-year-old Mary Colasanto. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored top.

Colasanto has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

According to police, members of the Glastonbury Police Department Patrol and Investigations Divisions, Connecticut State Police K9 teams, CREST and the Hartford Dive Teams checked the area for Colasanto.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Famularo at (860) 633-8301.

The investigation is active and ongoing.