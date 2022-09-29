Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield

Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green.

A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.

Enfield police, public works officials and Connecticut State Police Emergency Services responded to Freshwater Pond Thursday in relation to a homicide that happened in August.

Authorities said the pond has been temporarily drawn down to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Department of Public Works closed the dam and the pond will refill within the next few days.

No additional information was immediately available.