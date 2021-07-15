Police Searching for 3 Men Accused of Vandalizing Library Park in Waterbury

Waterbury police are looking for the people they say are responsible for vandalism at the Silas Bronson Library Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the library at 267 Grand Street around 1:10 p.m. after getting a criminal mischief complaint.

Officers were told two ATV quads and one dirt bike were seen riding through Library Park, damaging the lawn area and leaving tire tread marks on the library’s field and surrounding sidewalks.

Waterbury police describe the suspects as three men in their early 20’s, one of which was wearing a purple helmet, grey shirt and black sweatpants with tattoos, another wearing a black helmet, purple shirt and grey jeans and the other wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

Waterbury police are asking anyone with further information to contact the Waterbury Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.