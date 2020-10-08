Police Continue Search for Driver, Car Who Hit Manchester Police Vehicle

A driver fleeing from police struck a Manchester police vehicle, police said, and they are looking for the vehicle and the driver.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary on Pine Street and the suspect fled, hitting a police vehicle.

The vehicle is a red Honda Civic and it has spoiler and a chrome front plate with a Honda emblem. Police said it should have black paint transfer on the back passenger side quarter panel. The license plate number is not known.

***UPDATED INFORMATION*** - suspect vehicle is a red Honda Accord, front plate is chrome w/ Honda emblem, and vehicle should have paint transfer on rear passenger side 1/4 panel - unknown registration plate. — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) October 8, 2020

Manchester officer have identified other burglaries to motor vehicles in the area that appear to have been committed by the same suspect.

This incident remains an active investigation

If anyone has any information on the suspect or vehicle used in this incident, please contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.