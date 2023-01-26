Middletown

Police Searching for Missing Middletown Man Who Has Memory Loss

Photo of a missing man, David Reich
Middletown Police

A 62-year-old Middletown man is missing. Police said he suffers from memory loss and they have issued a Silver Alert for him.

David Reich was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dobson Circle.

He is 5 feet 7, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Carhartt hat, olive jacket, brown gloves, jeans and sneakers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said Reich frequents East Main Street, in the area of Stop & Shop, River Road and the Millers Pond areas.

If you have information on where he is, you are asked to call Middletown Police at 860-347-2541.

Local

Montville 47 mins ago

Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Boyfriend's Oct. 2022 Death in Montville

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us