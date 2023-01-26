Police Searching for Missing Middletown Man Who Has Memory Loss

A 62-year-old Middletown man is missing. Police said he suffers from memory loss and they have issued a Silver Alert for him.

David Reich was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dobson Circle.

He is 5 feet 7, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Carhartt hat, olive jacket, brown gloves, jeans and sneakers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said Reich frequents East Main Street, in the area of Stop & Shop, River Road and the Millers Pond areas.

If you have information on where he is, you are asked to call Middletown Police at 860-347-2541.