Police Searching for Owner of Dog That Bit Person in New Canaan

A dog bit a person in New Canaan Sunday and police are looking for the owner of the dog to determine if it was vaccinated against rabies.

Police said a small white dog with a black electric fence collar bit a person around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the person tried to remove the dog from the roadway near Ponus Ridge Road and Bennington Place and the dog ran off.

New Canaan Animal Control is looking for the dog owner to determine whether the dog has gotten the rabies vaccine.

Anyone with information that could lead to finding this dog should call New Canaan Animal Control 203-594-3510.