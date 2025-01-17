Police searching for people who ran after crash on Route 72 ramp in Plainville

State police are searching for the people who ran off after a crash on an off-ramp from Route 72 in Plainville on Friday morning.
State troopers responded to the exit 4 off-ramp around 9:32 a.m. after a one-car crash and the people who were in the car fled, state police said.
A police dog is being brought to the scene.
The off-ramp is closed and state police ask anyone who is planning on driving through the area.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.