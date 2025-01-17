Plainville

Police searching for people who ran after crash on Route 72 ramp in Plainville

State police are searching for the people who ran off after a crash on an off-ramp from Route 72 in Plainville on Friday morning.

State troopers responded to the exit 4 off-ramp around 9:32 a.m. after a one-car crash and the people who were in the car fled, state police said.

A police dog is being brought to the scene.

The off-ramp is closed and state police ask anyone who is planning on driving through the area.

