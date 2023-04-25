Southington

Police Searching for People Who Tried to Steal Tires Off Car at Southington Hotel

Vehicle Southington police are looking for after incident at Homewood Suites in Southington
Southington Police

Police are looking for the people who tried to steal the tires off a car in the parking lot of a hotel in Southington.

Police said they were checking the parking lot of Homewood Suites at 1096 West St. just before 5 a.m. when they interrupted people who were trying to steal the tires off of a rented 2023 Toyota Camry in the parking lot.

The officers heard metal hitting the ground and saw a green vehicle that two masked males got into.

Officers tried to stop the suspects, but they sped off.

The vehicle was described as a green Honda Accord with a stolen license plate, BA-08309 and police released a photo of it.

Police said the vehicle likely has heavy damage to the driver’s side.

The driver got onto the Interstate 84 East ramp, toward Hartford.

Anyone who has information or sees the vehicle should call Southington Police Officer Lanza at 860-621-0101.

