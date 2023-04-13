Police Searching for Person Who Drove Off After Hitting Pedestrian in Southington

A driver hit a pedestrian in Southington Wednesday afternoon and left the scene, according to police.

Police said they are looking for the driver of an Acura RDX after a hit-an-run along Meriden Avenue, near St. Thomas Cemetery.

Police said they were called to respond between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and a witness said a blue SUV hit a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road, toward the center of town, then left and went south on Meriden Avenue, toward Meriden.

The victim reported walking against traffic and being knocked to the ground by a 2013 to 2018 Acura RDX, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated and the person’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The Acura has damage to the passenger-side mirror, which police said they found at the scene. Police said the vehicle was described as a 2013-2018 Acura RDX, Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call Officer Vernali, at gvernali@southingtonpolice.org or call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.