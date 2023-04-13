Southington

Police Searching for Person Who Drove Off After Hitting Pedestrian in Southington

Southington Police Department1
NBCConnecticut.com

A driver hit a pedestrian in Southington Wednesday afternoon and left the scene, according to police.

Police said they are looking for the driver of an Acura RDX after a hit-an-run along Meriden Avenue, near St. Thomas Cemetery.

Police said they were called to respond between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and a witness said a blue SUV hit a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road, toward the center of town, then left and went south on Meriden Avenue, toward Meriden.

The victim reported walking against traffic and being knocked to the ground by a 2013 to 2018 Acura RDX, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated and the person’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The Acura has damage to the passenger-side mirror, which police said they found at the scene. Police said the vehicle was described as a 2013-2018 Acura RDX, Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call Officer Vernali, at gvernali@southingtonpolice.org or call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

Local

Connecticut 41 mins ago

DEEP Warns Drivers to Keep Eye Out For Moose Near Roadways

Ledyard 3 hours ago

Nathan Lester House Property in Ledyard Closing for Month for Movie Filming: Mayor

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us