Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Stabbing Three People in Hartford

Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a person that was involved in a violent altercation early Thursday morning in Hartford.

Police said that they were alerted by staff at Hartford Hospital around 5 a.m. that three people had walked in seeking treatment for stab wounds.

It was later determined that the three injured individuals, along with another person, had recently been involved in a, what was described as, physical altercation in the area of Franklin Avenue and Redding Street.

At some point, one of the people involved in the altercation pulled out a knife and stabbed the other three individuals.

Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to find a crime scene.

The three injured individuals are listed in stable condition. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

