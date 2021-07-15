New London Police

Police Searching For Suspects After Home Invasion in New London

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

Police are asking for information after a home invasion occurred in New London Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home invasion at 10:27 p.m. in the area of Connecticut Ave. and Broad St.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One male and one female who broke into the home took off from the scene when police arrived.

Local

Wallingford 45 mins ago

Wallingford Homeowner Comes Home to Naked Man in Their House

silver alert 1 hour ago

8-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing Out of Waterbury

The resident of the home was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

New London Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or the New London Tips 441 system by texting NLPDTip to 847411.

This article tagged under:

New London Policehome invasion
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us