Police Searching For Suspects After Home Invasion in New London

Police are asking for information after a home invasion occurred in New London Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home invasion at 10:27 p.m. in the area of Connecticut Ave. and Broad St.

One male and one female who broke into the home took off from the scene when police arrived.

The resident of the home was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

New London Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or the New London Tips 441 system by texting NLPDTip to 847411.