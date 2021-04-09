Police Seek Family of Young Boy Abandoned in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after a young child was left abandoned on the street late last month.

Police said the child, who is approximately 5 years old, was dropped off near Burroughs and East Main Streets around 5:40 p.m. on March 31. The boy has disabilities that prevent him from communicating information about his identity or family, according to police.

Investigators say the boy was left by a female driving a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan. The license plate was blue and white, but the state or number have not been confirmed.

The boy answers to the name Prince and is in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Police are trying to identify Prince and his family. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD Special Victims Unit at 203-581-5241 or the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.