Police Seek Help From Public After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Fairfield

Fairfield police cruiser
Police are looking for your help finding the person responsible for hitting a pedestrian and fleeing in Fairfield.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. in the area of 2000 Redding Road, according to police.

The pedestrian who was hit was a 32-year-old female from Pennsylvania who was visiting family in the area, police said.

A green Jeep Wrangler with the top off and doors on with a large American flag flying from the back of the car was seen fleeing the scene. The car was last seen traveling northbound on Redding Road at a high speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips.

