Police Seek Help Identifying Toddler Found on East Street in Middletown

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a toddler who was found on East Street in Middletown early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the girl is approximately 3 years old and was found on East Street near Town Colony Drive around 4 a.m.

She is approximately 3-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has light brown hair, hazel eyes, pink toe nails and is wearing a Minnie Mouse diaper, police added.

She is currently safe and being cared for.

Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police Department at (860) 347-2541.

