Police Seek Information in New London Shooting Investigation

New London Police are looking for information to help in their investigation of a shooting that happened early Labor Day morning.

Authorities said the incident happened in the area of Montauk Avenue and Denison Avenue at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Officials responded to the scene for a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence including multiple shell casings, police said.

A man with a gunshot wound was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The person reported being shot in New London, officials said.

Investigators responded to process the scene and canvass the area of the shooting. Authorities said the incident does not appear to be a random act and the person who was shot is now in stable condition.

New London and Norwich Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-1481 or leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information top 847411.

