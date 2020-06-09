Police Seek Suspect Accused of Shooting Woman in West Haven Parking Lot

West Haven police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in a parking lot.

Police said 29-year-old Nathan Collins is wanted in connection with a domestic violence investigation. Investigators say Collins shot the victim while firing a gun in her direction multiple times. The victim was seriously hurt.

He is described as 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He is facing a charge of assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information on where Collins may be is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900, or to call 911.

No other details were immediately available.