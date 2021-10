Two people broke into Willington Town Hall on Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the two male suspects broke in through the attic windows. It is not clear if anything was taken or damaged.

One of the suspects was wearing glasses and an "E.O. Smith Bucks" hooded sweatshirt, according to police. Both arrived on an ATV with custom chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Rivera at 860-896-3200 X8025. Tips can be made anonymously.